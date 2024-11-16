Britney Spears receives heartfelt gesture from son after years of estrangement

Britney Spears is happier than she has ever been!
The Toxic singer, 42, who has recently reunited with her son Jayden James Federline after years of estrangement and his relocation to Hawaii, was reported to be “thrilled” after the reunion.
On Friday, November 15, 2024, Page Six reported that the singer has received a heartfelt gesture from her son as he took the initiative to repair their strained relationship.
According to an insider, Spears’ youngest son got in touch with his mom and initiated conversation with her.
“Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home. She was very happy to hear from and see him,” told a source.
It was previously reported that the singer has been spending most of her time with son, Jayden, as he recently came back from Hawaii, a year after he relocated to the US state with his father, Kevin Federline, and brother, Sean Preston Federline, due to his step-mother’s job in Hawaii.
Kevin holds full custody of both his and Britney Spears’ kids since 2008 after the duo got divorced.
Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin’s attorney, recently told the outlet that Spears’ ex-husband was already aware of the fact that his son was planning to meet his mother.
“He is very close with all of his kids. If the boys feel comfortable improving their relationship with their mom, Kevin’s all for that. Both these boys are adults. Kevin is supportive of them making their own decisions and what they feel is best for them,” said Kaplan.
Meanwhile, Britney Spears recently launched a new jewelry line.