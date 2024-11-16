Sci-Tech

What is Bluesky and why X users are switching to it?

  by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
Bluesky has recently started appearing on the timelines and social media pages of people and left them wondering about it.

The platform similar to X and other social media sites describes itself as “social media as it should be."

The platform says, “We aim to replace the conventional ‘master algorithm’, controlled by a single company, with an open and diverse ‘marketplace of algorithms.’”

The main difference is Bluesky is decentralised - a complicated term which basically means users can host their data on servers other than those owned by the company.

This means that rather than being limited to having a specific account named after Bluesky, people can (if they like) sign up using an account they themselves own.

