Google Maps unveils exciting new features to simplify shopping and route planning

Google Map has been updated with several new features to enhance the user experience.
As per Gadget360, this feature aimed to improve the user experience during shopping and driving.
Google Maps has introduced a feature that lets users search for specific products like home goods, clothing, and electronics and check their availability before heading to the store.
Additionally, the app has also been updated with “trailer-friendly routes,” helping users avoid obstacles and tunnels in certain regions.
Users can now search for several products and see where they're available.
Earlier this month, Google launched an enhanced feature on Google Maps that allows users to plan their trips at coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Now, electric vehicles owners can add EV charging stations to their trip plans as Google automatically displays compatible stations for their vehicles.
New features recently added to Google Maps include weather disruption alerts for flooded or uncleared roads and delay updates for local transport.
Additionally, Google has also highlighted enhancements such as Immersive View with its AI-driven Gemini assistant, which helps with route planning and trip management.