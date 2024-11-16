Sci-Tech

Google's AI threatens US student with shocking message 'please die'

A US student revealed that he was in shock for one day after receiving this message

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
Googles AI threatens student with message please die
A student named Vidhay Reddy received a threatening note from Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini, as he was using it for help in homework.

According to CBS, the horrible incident occurred in United States where the student received message from chatbot saying “please die,” leaving the Reddy in shook.

In a shocking turn of events, chatbot responded the alarming message saying, "You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. You are a drain on the earth. You are a stain on the universe. Please die. Please."

After receiving this note, the 29-year-old told the news channel that “It was very direct and genuinely scared me for more than a day.”

Victims’ sister, Sumedha Reddy, witnessed the incident and expressed her tensed reactions.

She said, “I wanted to throw all my devices out the window. This wasn’t just a glitch; it felt malicious,” mentioning that her brother is lucky for having support in this unusual experience.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about AI’s potential dangers, with the Reddy siblings emphasizing the risks of vulnerable individuals and calling for stricter oversight of the technology.

On the other hand, Google noticed the incident referring to chatbot’s response as “nonsensical” and stated that they would take strict actions to stop similar occurrence in the future.

Notably, it is not the first time of chatbots brining problematic issues as Google’s AI was criticized back in July for sending dangerous health advices to user recommending to eat a small rock per day.  

