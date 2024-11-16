Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in battle against OpenAI

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has intensified his legal battle against Chat-GPT parent company Open AI by adding Microsoft as a defendant.
According to BBC, Musk has revived his lawsuit against OpenAI by adding Microsoft as one of the accusers in the case.
Tesla owner, who is co-founder of the artificial intelligence company, has accused OpenAI and Microsoft of controlling the AI market in a revived legal complaint on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
The new complaint came after Musk's allegations that AI broke the agreement it had with the tech giant in 2015, at the time of its establishment.
Moreover, Microsoft has declined to comment on the new lawsuit, while OpenAI has called the accusations “baseless.”
OpenAI spokesperson told BBC, “Elon’s third attempt in less than a year to reframe his claims is even more baseless and overreaching than the previous ones.”
Moreover, the new legal complaint accuses OpenAI of having transformed from a "tax-exempt charity to a $157bn (£124bn) for-profit, market-paralyzing gorgon.”
It says, “Their (OpenAI and Microsoft) unlawful actions, defendants, have been unjustly enriched to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars in value, while Mr. Musk has been conned along with the public.”
Musk claims that the monopoly of OpenAI and Microsoft has eliminated other competitors, including his xAI, from the artificial intelligence market.