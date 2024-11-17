Olivia Rodrigo accidentally reveals exciting plans after GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo has gotten candid about her fun plans after wrapping up Guts World Tour.
On Thursday, November 14, 2024, the drivers license crooner won Touring Artist of the Year Award at Billboard’s 2024 Live Music Summit in Los Angeles after her Guts World Tour grossed $184.6 million.
During a chat with the media outlet, Olivia shared, “I’m so excited to just rot on the couch and eat so much food.”
The Vampire hitmaker also reflected on her life while performing hit shows throughout the world.
“I jump around a lot, like my calves get sore. So, yeah, that’s what I do. Take a shower, take off my makeup, and head back to the hotel,” she noted.
Olivia added, “It’s really not that exciting. It’s a really interesting shift to go from like being in front of 1000s of people to like being alone in your hotel rooms.”
Last month, she released her tour documentary Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour on Netflix.
Notably, Olivia’s Guts World Tour will conclude on July 1, 2025 in England.
She will also performed the mega successful tour in South America and Europe next year.