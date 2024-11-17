Sci-Tech

T-Mobile hit by major Chinese cyberattack on telecom networks

The American wireless network operator, T-Mobile, hacked in large-scale Chinese breach of telecom networks

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
T-Mobile hit by major Chinese cyberattack on telecom networks
T-Mobile hit by major Chinese cyberattack on telecom networks

T-Mobile has become a huge victim of damaging Chinese cyber-espionage operation that has made its way into several US and international telecommunications companies.

On Friday, November 15, The Wall Street Journal reported that a Chinese cyberattack has disrupted the operations of multiple international telecom companies that included T-Mobile’s network as well.

The report revealed that hackers who are connected to a Chinese intelligence agency made a successful attempt to infringe the American wireless network company as a part of a monthslong campaign, aimed to spy on the high-stakes intelligence targets’ cellphone communications.

A spokesperson of T-Mobile, while confirming the news, stated, "T-Mobile is closely monitoring this industry-wide attack. At this time, T-Mobile systems and data have not been impacted in any significant way, and we have no evidence of impacts to customer information.”

Moreover, there is no update yet on what information the cyber-attackers obtained about the company customers’ calls and communications records.

As per federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the hackers have successfully accessed the call records of specific customers, private communications of targeted individuals, and information about law enforcement surveillance requests.

Furthermore, it was also reported that the breach apparently was aimed to target the sensitive communications of the high-ranking US national security and policy officials, posing significant threats to national security.

Scientists uncover signs of volcanic eruptions on Moon’s hidden side
Scientists uncover signs of volcanic eruptions on Moon’s hidden side
Google's AI threatens US student with shocking message 'please die'
Google's AI threatens US student with shocking message 'please die'
WhatsApp unveils revamped communities tab for easier navigation
WhatsApp unveils revamped communities tab for easier navigation
Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in battle against OpenAI
Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in battle against OpenAI
SpaceX plans December tender offer amid continued growth
SpaceX plans December tender offer amid continued growth
Google Maps unveils exciting new features to simplify shopping and route planning
Google Maps unveils exciting new features to simplify shopping and route planning
Meta to begin ad rollout on Threads in early 2025
Meta to begin ad rollout on Threads in early 2025
WhatsApp now lets you caption and edit GIFs for more personalized chats
WhatsApp now lets you caption and edit GIFs for more personalized chats
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Google launches AI powered tools to detect phone scams
Google launches AI powered tools to detect phone scams
New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition
WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition