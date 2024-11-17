Trending

Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update

The classic Bollywood comedy starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel shetty in leading roles

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Is Hera Pheri coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update

Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed the long-awaited Hera Pheri 3, putting an end to years of anticipation!

In a conversation with Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the Holiday actor discussed his up-coming project which sparked excitement to fans after years of longing.

The actor shared that he is currently focused on finishing the third installment of Welcome, while Hera Pheri shoot is aligned to begin production in 2025.

Kumar stated, "we are just making Welcome at the moment, and as soon as her producer ki Hera Pheri khatam ho Jaye toh phir hera pheri shuru kar denge. But, yeah, sure, by next year, we will start, I hope everything works out and goes well. (We will start once producers end their Hera Pheri)"

The Hera Pheri franchise, which kicked off in 2000’s, has trendy phenomena in India as fans still remembers the characters, iconic dialogues and timeless comedy that continued to resonate.

Although the makers had made multiple announcement about the new release of Hera Pheri since the release, but each one ultimately fell through.

In addition to this, the Rowdy Rathore star was also seen on airport a couple of days ago with his Hera Pheri fellow actors Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, sparking a wave of nostalgia to fans.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently made appearances in Khel Khel Mein and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

Kumar will also star in the upcoming movie Sky Force, alongside Nimrit Kaur and Sara Ali Khan, set to release in January 2025.

Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Ranveer Singh makes first statement about daughter Dua after name controversy
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’
Mahira Khan channels old-school charm in new post: ‘Classic’
Madhuri Dixit reacts to rivalry speculations with late Sridevi
Madhuri Dixit reacts to rivalry speculations with late Sridevi
Aiman Khan steps out for 'date night' with husband Muneeb Butt
Aiman Khan steps out for 'date night' with husband Muneeb Butt
Atif Aslam announces his own music programme ‘Borderless World’
Atif Aslam announces his own music programme ‘Borderless World’
Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashwatthama' put on hold due to THIS reason
Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashwatthama' put on hold due to THIS reason