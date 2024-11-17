Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update

Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed the long-awaited Hera Pheri 3, putting an end to years of anticipation!
In a conversation with Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the Holiday actor discussed his up-coming project which sparked excitement to fans after years of longing.
The actor shared that he is currently focused on finishing the third installment of Welcome, while Hera Pheri shoot is aligned to begin production in 2025.
Kumar stated, "we are just making Welcome at the moment, and as soon as her producer ki Hera Pheri khatam ho Jaye toh phir hera pheri shuru kar denge. But, yeah, sure, by next year, we will start, I hope everything works out and goes well. (We will start once producers end their Hera Pheri)"
The Hera Pheri franchise, which kicked off in 2000’s, has trendy phenomena in India as fans still remembers the characters, iconic dialogues and timeless comedy that continued to resonate.
Although the makers had made multiple announcement about the new release of Hera Pheri since the release, but each one ultimately fell through.
In addition to this, the Rowdy Rathore star was also seen on airport a couple of days ago with his Hera Pheri fellow actors Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, sparking a wave of nostalgia to fans.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently made appearances in Khel Khel Mein and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and others.
Kumar will also star in the upcoming movie Sky Force, alongside Nimrit Kaur and Sara Ali Khan, set to release in January 2025.