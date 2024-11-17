Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years

Fahad Mustafa has opened up about his honest feelings regarding comeback after the massive success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Hania Aamir.
During the Thursday, November 14, episode of Something Haute YouTube channel, the Pakistani actor and film producer reflected on how he felt when he decided to return to the TV drama industry after a 10-year long hiatus and the growing popularity of other celebrities like Wahaj Ali, Bilal Abbas, and Ahad Raza Mir.
“Let me tell you what my first pressure was. My competition had been with Humayun [Saeed] for years and that I had lost happily, but I had no problem with it because it was a small pool. It was just me, and Humayun, and Fawad [Khan] sometimes. So, it was just me and Humayun,” said Fahad Mustafa.
He continued, “But, this has been a bigger pool now having Bilal [Abbas], Wahaj [Ali], Feroze [Khan], Ahad [Raza Mir] and many others, and they are all good actors, having their own place in this industry.”
“So, for me, it was a little like I’m an outsider. This is how I feel now,” he expressed.
Fahad Mustafa’s recent TV drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, alongside actress Hania Aamir, proved to be a massive hit among fans.