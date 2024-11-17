Prince William’s discreet act exposed as King Charles spoils his monarchy plans

Prince William’s secret act has been exposed!
The Prince of Wales, who will be the next in the line to ascend to the throne, recently had his dream shattered as it was revealed that King Charles has been enjoying his position despite facing serious health woes and royal drama.
"He's actually much happier since becoming King. One of his close friends said to me, there's a new kind of serenity about him since he's become king, because he no longer has to ask people if he can do things, he's in charge,” shared a famous royal author, Robert Hardman.
After this statement from the royal author, Prince William’s discreet act that he used to do during his time serving as a pilot in the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) from 2015 to 2017 got revealed.
During her appearance on Good Morning Britain this week, Adele Roberts, a British broadcaster and reality TV personality and DJ, revealed that the father-of-three used to text her anonymously during her early morning shows from 2025.
“He used to text all the time. I think he pretended to be a trucker or something, or a farmer. He could have used a fake name, we think his text name is Frank. When he came into Radio One to see everybody he told me he listened to the show and he text in all the time,” the radio host said.
Adele Roberts, reportedly shares a good relation with the Prince and Princess of Wales since running a marathon for their mental health charity in 2017 and 2018, reported The Independent.