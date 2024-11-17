Sci-Tech

YouTube brings fresh look to the app with exciting new features

The Home icon now has a more noticeable design, while the Shorts has thicker lines

  by Web Desk
  November 17, 2024
YouTube brings fresh look to the app with exciting new features
YouTube brings fresh look to the app with exciting new features

YouTube keeps rolling out new and exciting features and upgrades to the existing abilities to enhance the users’ experience.

As per multiple outlets, Youtube is now rolling out revamped bottom bar icons for Android users.

With this update, although the layout of YouTube’s navigation remains unchanged, but four of the five icons have been redesigned.

These icons now have thicker outlines and more rounded corners, although the rounded edges are less noticeable because of their smaller size.

The Home icon now has a more noticeable design, the Shorts has thicker lines, while the Plus icon for creating content is now enclosed in a grey circle without an outline.

YouTube brings fresh look to the app with exciting new features

Meanwhile, the Subscriptions icon is now simpler with a shallower design and more rounded edges, however no changes have been implemented for the You icon.

This updated bottom bar is available in the latest Youtube version 19.45 on Android.

In addition to this, YouTube has recently modified its app shortcuts by removing the Explore option and revamping all the icons with an outline style.

YouTube is also rolling out a redesigned version of the playback speed box.

This new feature will allow users to adjust the playback speed with more accuracy.

Youtube also enhances its video mini player, giving users the ability to resize and move it around the screen.

