Aamir Khan talks about joint therapy with daughter Ira to strengthen their bond

Aamir Khan recently revealed that he and his daughter Ira Khan have started joint therapy sessions to address and resolve issues that have persisted for years.
While conversing in a new video on Netflix, the PK star along with his daughter Ira and Dr. Vivek Murthytali talked about mental health.
Aamir said, “Therapy is so helpful. I think she (Ira) pushed me down that path. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it? It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy. The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship.”
He added, “To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years.”
During the conversation the 3 Idiots star also discussed the power of therapy.
He said, “Therapy is a very powerful thing. I'm a fairly intelligent guy. I can think things through. I'm a sensible guy. If there's an issue, I can sort it out for myself. But no, I can't. It doesn't matter how intelligent you are.”
Explaining about the mental health, Aamir stated, “It doesn't matter how worldly-wise you are. We know so little about our minds... That a person who has a lot more knowledge and has got the basics right really helps you in leaps and bounds to understand it. In India, a lot of us feel if I go for therapy, I have a mental problem. I don't want people to know I'm going for therapy. But it is okay need help. I have benefited greatly from therapy.”
Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta shared a son Junaid Khan and a daughter Ira, but the couple parted ways in 2002.
Then he married Kiran Rao and they had a son named Azad Rao Khan, but they divorced in July 2021.