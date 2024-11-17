Trending

Aamir Khan talks about joint therapy with daughter Ira to strengthen their bond

Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta shared a son Junaid Khan and a daughter Ira

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Aamir Khan talks about joint therapy with daughter Ira to strengthen their bond
Aamir Khan talks about joint therapy with daughter Ira to strengthen their bond

Aamir Khan recently revealed that he and his daughter Ira Khan have started joint therapy sessions to address and resolve issues that have persisted for years.

While conversing in a new video on Netflix, the PK star along with his daughter Ira and Dr. Vivek Murthytali talked about mental health.

Aamir said, “Therapy is so helpful. I think she (Ira) pushed me down that path. I would strongly recommend therapy to anyone who feels the need for it? It has been helpful for me. In fact, Ira and I also have started joint therapy. The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship.”

He added, “To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years.”

During the conversation the 3 Idiots star also discussed the power of therapy.

He said, “Therapy is a very powerful thing. I'm a fairly intelligent guy. I can think things through. I'm a sensible guy. If there's an issue, I can sort it out for myself. But no, I can't. It doesn't matter how intelligent you are.”

Explaining about the mental health, Aamir stated, “It doesn't matter how worldly-wise you are. We know so little about our minds... That a person who has a lot more knowledge and has got the basics right really helps you in leaps and bounds to understand it. In India, a lot of us feel if I go for therapy, I have a mental problem. I don't want people to know I'm going for therapy. But it is okay need help. I have benefited greatly from therapy.”

Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta shared a son Junaid Khan and a daughter Ira, but the couple parted ways in 2002.

Then he married Kiran Rao and they had a son named Azad Rao Khan, but they divorced in July 2021.

Priyanka Chopra drops unseen BTS from her film ‘Gunday’: 'good memories'
Priyanka Chopra drops unseen BTS from her film ‘Gunday’: 'good memories'
Sonya Hussyn's debut production 'Babli Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival
Sonya Hussyn's debut production 'Babli Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore
Mawra Hocane, Urwa Hocane ‘Sundaying around’ in Lahore
Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship
Diljit Dosanjh takes aim at Telangana government for song censorship
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Bilal Abbas Khan recreates old picture with siblings in London
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Is 'Hera Pheri' coming again? Akshay Kumar shares update
Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Fahad Mustafa reflects on comeback in TV dramas after 10 years
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ranveer Singh drops update about daughter Dua Padukone in new outing
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Ushna Shah debuts her ‘superstar babies’ in hit drama ‘Aye Ishq E Junoon’
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn teaming up for an exciting project?
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
Fahad Mustafa gets Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected stamp of approval
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years
B Praak reduces to tears talking on newborn son's death after two years