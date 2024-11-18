Entertainment

Zendaya graces 'Dune: Part Two, Challengers' double feature FYC screening

Zendaya’s upcoming movie 'The Spider-Man 4' is scheduled to be released on July 24, 2026

  • November 18, 2024
Zendaya stole the spotlight at the Dune: Part Two and Challengers screening for an FYC awards contention event in Los Angeles.

On November 16, 2024, the Disney alum went for a monochrome look for the evening.

Zendaya also spoke about the mega hit films at the event, and she was also joined by Dune director, Denis Villeneuve

The 28-year-old Emmy donned a dazzling pink top that subtly revealed her white bra and toned midriff on the red carpet.

She finished the look with a pair of matching satin pants and minimal makeup.

In Challengers, Zendaya played the character of Tashi, a woman caught in a love triangle with her husband and his tennis rival, while in Dune: Part II, she reprises her role as Chani, joining Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides in the battle for control of Arrakis.

Recently, Denis got candid about Zendaya and Timothee’s chemistry on-screen.

“They met each other in Part One, briefly, and spontaneously they became friends. And as we did the promotional tour, their relationship became, let’s say, a deeper meaning – they’re close friends,” he said at the Deadline Contenders Film event.

“All that, I need, so it was all about the chemistry between them – I had put all my chips on that,” he continued, “And so it was crucial that to capture that on screen and bring that chemistry on camera.”

Zendaya will be next seen in The Spider-Man 4, which is scheduled to be released on July 24, 2026.

