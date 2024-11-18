Trending

Hania Amir, Badshah exchange warm hug during his Canada concert: Watch

'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' actress Hania Amir graces Badshah's concert in Canada

  by Web Desk
  November 18, 2024
Indian rap icon Badshah proves the Pakistani actress Hania Amir is his favorite!

The Genda Phool singer acknowledged the Parwaz Hai Junoon actor’s presence in the crowd with a warm mention during his concert in Canada. 

In a viral video, both friends bowed to each other off stage before embracing a hug, an expression of true friendship.

"Make some noise for Hania!" yelled the Bad Boy crooner as he returned to the stage and continued performing while she cheered for him from amidst the jam-packed crowd.

Amir referred to Badshah as her ‘beautiful friend’, adding, “He’s an absolute rockstar! Hero hai (He's a hero).”


This cross-border exchange, widely shared by fans, highlighted the ongoing camaraderie between artists from Pakistan and India.

Amidst all the fun and frolic, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha starlet addressed the rumor mills surrounding her relationship with the acclaimed rapper at a podcast.

“Ahh, that’s a personal question. It was just Instagram and in one of my crazy reels he commented something and my friend went like, ‘Badshah commented on your post.’ He had DM’d me so we just spoke a little bit,” Amir revealed.

It is pertinent to note that despite the speculations both Hania Amir and Badshah have cleared the air as just friends, debunking any affair rumours. 

