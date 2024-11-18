Katy Perry gives delightful update about mega Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry has revealed that she will bring her daughter Daisy on the iconic world tour.
The Last Friday Night hitmaker shares her four-year-old toddler with partner Orlando Bloom.
Katy recently announced that her Lifetimes Tour will be visiting arenas across the UK in 2025.
During a chat with The Sun, she said, “I'm really excited Daisy can join me on this world tour. She is four now and then she'll turn five on the road. Time really does fly.”
The I Kissed A Girl singer added, “Some of my single friends that don't have children, whenever they come and visit, and they only see her every six months or what have you, they're like, 'Whoa, she's grown'. It's like, time is happening, it's ticking.”
Katy is set to kick off her tour in Mexico next April before taking it to Australia and will be performing across the UK next October.
“I'm so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world and we'll be having a fun adventure together. I know our days off will be fun playgrounds and outdoor adventures. In the UK we love the parks,” she noted.
She will also perform in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham starting on October 7, 2025.