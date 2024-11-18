New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell hit with ban over cocaine use

The Sport Integrity Commission of New Zealand has banned fast bowler Doug Bracewell for a month after he tested positive for using cocaine.
According to Wisden, the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui said in a statement that Bracewell tested positive for cocaine after a domestic T20 match in January 2024 between Central Districts vs. Wellington. He also won the Man of the Match award in that match for taking two wickets and scoring an unbeaten 30 runs off 11 balls.
Earlier, the pacer was suspended for three months, but when it was found that the cocaine use was not related to cricket, then the commission reduced the ban to a month.
Moreover, New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink said that the board is “frustrated at this latest turn of events" but will continue to support the fast bowler.
He stated, “NZC is committed to promoting safe and responsible behaviours and is frustrated at this latest turn of events. Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgement, the consequences of his behaviour, and the penalty imposed. As an organisation, we will continue to provide support for Doug, who is fully aware of our expectations moving forward.”
The 34-year-old, who last played for the national team in March 2023 in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Wellington, has completed his treatment program.
Bracewell has played 28 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 20 T20Is since his international debut in 2011.