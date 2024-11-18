Royal

Masked men raid Windsor Castle as Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slept' nearby

Windsor Castle faced huge security breach last month as two burglars broke into royal residence late night

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024


Two masked men have reportedly breached the Windsor Castle estate last month while Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis—were reportedly asleep at their nearby residence, Adelaide Cottage.

The incident, which occurred late on a Sunday night, October 13, has raised concerns about security on the royal grounds.

According to reports, two men climbed a six-foot fence and entered Shaw Farm, a working farm located within the castle estate.

They allegedly stole a black Isuzu pick-up truck and a red quad bike from a barn before escaping through the Shaw Farm Gate exit.

A source speaking to The Sun revealed that the burglars may have been monitoring the castle grounds for past few days.

They explained, "They would have to have known the vehicles were stored there before they broke in and known when was the best time to get and escape without being caught. So they must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while."

The incident occurred just minutes away from Adelaide Cottage, where the Wales family resides. 

The source added, "There are alarms at Windsor Castle, but the first time anyone knew there was a break-in was when they crashed through the security barrier at Shaw Farm Gate exit. The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged."

Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident in a statement: "At around 11.45pm on Sunday, October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor."

They explained, "Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area."

A representative for King Charles and Queen Camilla confirmed they were not at their Windsor residence at the time.

