WhatsApp makes New Year extra special with animated confetti emojis

New Year celebrations are already in full swing and considering this WhatsApp has unveiled an exciting new feature to add extra charm to the celebrations.
As per WEBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is introducing a feature to add animation to certain confetti emoji reactions for the New Year.
This upcoming update will allow users to enjoy a new animation when reacting to messages with festive-theme emojis.
Notably, the Party Popper, Confetti Ball emojis and Partying Face activate lively animations meant to enhance the celebratory mood.
When users react to a chat message with one of the eligible emojis, a vibrant graphic effect is triggered and colourful confetti bursts from the emoji.
Interestingly, this update comes at the perfect time as we near the New Year and these emojis are expected to be widely used during this time.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.24.17 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming days.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also introducing a refreshed design for the communities tab!
The updated interface enhances navigation with communities and provides easier access to group chats.
This redesigned layout displays more communities on a single page, allowing users to navigate with fewer scrolls.