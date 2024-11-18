Philippines begins major clean-up after Typhoon Man-yi as death toll hits 8

Philippines began a major clean-up after the sixth major storm, Typhoon Man-yi, hit the country as the death toll reached eight.
According to ABC News, Kristine Falcon of the provincial disaster told AFP seven died and three were injured after a landslide buried a house in Nueva Vizcaya province in Luzon.
The eighth death was reported in Camarines Norte, where a 79-year-old man died after his bike was caught in a power line, while the search operation for the missing citizens is underway.
Moreover, Typhoon Man-yi hit the Philippines with powerful winds of 195 kilometres per hour. The storm hit Catanduanes Island on Saturday night, November 16, 2024, and the main island of Luzon on Sunday afternoon.
As per the official transcript, President Marcos, while using the local name for Man-yi, said, “Though Pepito was strong, the impact wasn't as bad as we feared."
“We will now carry on with the rescue of those [people in] isolated areas and the continuing relief for those who are, who have been displaced and have no means to prepare their own meals and have no water supplies," he continued.
The Philippines' Office of Civil Defence said that the typhoon knocked down trees, destroyed nearly 8,000 homes, sent more than 100 cities and towns in the dark, and triggered landslides.
To note, at least 171 people in the Philippines died due to storms in the past month.