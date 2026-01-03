Dwayne Johnson reflects on his movie breakthrough in 'The Mummy Returns' 

Dwayne Johnson has recently opened up about how he caught the acting bug during his wrestling career.
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable, the Red Notice actor shared he always wanted to be an actor, even during his time in wrestling.
Interviewer Scott Feinberg asked Dwayne when he found out that he wanted to be an actor, saying, "Dwayne, nobody before you had made the jump from pro wrestling to A-list movie stardom. Was a pivot to acting always planned?"
"I think it was planned by something more powerful than me, but also, I wanted to grow and to challenge myself, and transitioning into Hollywood was something that I definitely wanted," The Smashing Machine star said.
He also reflected on his first movie, The Mummy Returns, "With my first movie, The Mummy Returns, we were shooting in the Sahara Desert, and I was so sick — I went over there and probably ate something that I shouldn’t have — and it was 110 degrees, but I was freezing and wearing a blanket."
For those unaware, Dwayne Johnson, The Rock's first movie was 2001's The Mummy Returns, the sequel to 1999's The Mummy.