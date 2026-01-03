Samsung announces portable projector Freestyle Plus with advanced features

Sci-Tech
Samsung has officially released its latest portable projector, the Freestyle Plus, promising to bring a TV-like experience to any room.

Announced a few days ahead of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the recently launched device combines portability with AI-powered features to simplify setup and improve image quality.

The Freestyle Plus retains the cylindrical design of its predecessor, simplifying it for users to move and rotate.

Users can project onto ceilings, walls, and floors, while 430 ISO Lumens, ensuring clearer visuals in everyday living environments.

It is integrated with 360-degree speaker that allows it to sync with Samsung soundbars for richer audio.

AI-powered capabilities are at the heart of the Freestyle Plus. Its AI OptiScreen automatically optimises the image for any surface, while real-time focus minimises blur when the projector is moved.

3D Auto Keystone adjusts visuals for uneven surfaces, and Wall Calibration reduces color and pattern distractions.

The South-Korean based tech giant has incorporated Vision AI Companion, offering users access to Bixby and other AI features for conversational interaction with on-screen content.

Though further detailos such as pricing and accessibility remains under wraps; however, early reactions indicated it could be a compelling alternative to conventional TVs. 

