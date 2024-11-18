Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to reach new T20I milestone

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam added another feather to his cap during the third T20I against Australia by surpassing Viral Kohli on this list of leading run-scorers.
As per multiple outlets, Babar has now secured the second spot in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in men's T20Is.
The 30-year-old has scored 4,192 runs, surpassing Kohli’s total of 4,188 runs.
He achieved this milestone after scoring 41 runs in the final T20I against Australia.
He is ranked just behind T20 World Cup 2024-winning captain Rohit Sharma, who has 4,231 runs from 159 matches.
Pakistan star batter is now just 40 runs away from breaking this record.
Babar previously stunned everyone on October 1, 2024, by announcing his resignation as the white-ball captain of the Pakistan cricket team through his social media account.
Following his resignation, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as the new white-ball captain on Sunday, October 27.
Babar had previously served as the captain for all formats. He stepped down following Pakistan's poor performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi initially took over as T20I captain but was quickly replaced by Babar, who returned to the captaincy in March 2024.
Most Runs in Men’s T20Is:
Rohit Sharma: 4,231
Babar Azam: 4,192
Virat Kohli: 4,188
Paul Stirling: 3,655
Jos Buttler: 3,389
Mohammad Rizwan: 3,329 runs