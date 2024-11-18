PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s cricket team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed former international fast bowler Aqib Javed as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team on Monday, November 18.
As per the PCB’s official website, he will hold this position until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9.
Aqib, currently serving as a senior member of the National Selection Committee, will retain his position and will assume further responsibilities once the eight-team tournament ends.
In the meantime, the PCB is also planning to begin the search for a permanent white-ball head coach and aiming to finalize the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Aqib was appointed after Gary Kirsten resigned ahead of the Australia tour.
Following his departure, Jason Gillespie, the red-ball coach had taken the charge of the team during the recent Australia tour and will now rejoin the squad for the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa.
The Pakistan men’s team is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe from November 24 to December 5.
Similarly, the team will then play three white-ball matches in South Africa from December 10 to December 22.