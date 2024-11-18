Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez bring glamour to 2024 Governors Awards

The 15th Governors Awards night was full of glamour!
From Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie , Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez to Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lopez, many A-list stars descended upon the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood and Highland Center on Sunday, November 17 to attend the ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).
For the event, The Hunger Games actress slipped into a form-fitting brown gown, flaunting her growing baby bump, while Jolie, who was accompanied by her 16-year-old son Knox, opted for a luxurious cream and gold gown.
Meanwhile, Lopez also looked extravagant as always, wearing a beaded silver metallic gown complemented with a black clutch and her golden-brown locks.
Winslet stunned in an oversized suit adorned with delicate off-white flowers on her shoulder and left jacket sleeve, looking younger than ever.
The Emilia Pérez trio, consisting of Gomez, Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, also made an stylish statement at the red carpet, with the Who Says singer donning a sparkly, long black dress and Saldaña wearing an elegant green minidress.
Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman twined in a matching black gown, both looking absolutely stunning.
Moreover, Andre Garfield, Jennifer Hudson, Amy Poehler, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Kevin Costner and many other star were also in attendance.