Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez bring glamour to 2024 Governors Awards

Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Moore also graced 15th Governors Awards on Sunday, November 17

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez bring glamour to 2024 Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez bring glamour to 2024 Governors Awards

The 15th Governors Awards night was full of glamour!

From Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie , Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez to Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lopez, many A-list stars descended upon the Grand Ballroom of the Hollywood and Highland Center on Sunday, November 17 to attend the ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

For the event, The Hunger Games actress slipped into a form-fitting brown gown, flaunting her growing baby bump, while Jolie, who was accompanied by her 16-year-old son Knox, opted for a luxurious cream and gold gown.

Meanwhile, Lopez also looked extravagant as always, wearing a beaded silver metallic gown complemented with a black clutch and her golden-brown locks.

Winslet stunned in an oversized suit adorned with delicate off-white flowers on her shoulder and left jacket sleeve, looking younger than ever.

The Emilia Pérez trio, consisting of Gomez, Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón, also made an stylish statement at the red carpet, with the Who Says singer donning a sparkly, long black dress and Saldaña wearing an elegant green minidress.

Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman twined in a matching black gown, both looking absolutely stunning.

Moreover, Andre Garfield, Jennifer Hudson, Amy Poehler, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Kevin Costner and many other star were also in attendance.

Timothée Chalamet recalls breaking down after playing Bob Dylan: 'I wept that night'
Timothée Chalamet recalls breaking down after playing Bob Dylan: 'I wept that night'
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate 24 years of marital bliss
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate 24 years of marital bliss
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner enjoy fun night out at Sabrina Carpenter show
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner enjoy fun night out at Sabrina Carpenter show
Ed Sheeran calls out Band Aid 40 over unauthorized use of his voice
Ed Sheeran calls out Band Aid 40 over unauthorized use of his voice
Josh Gates Accident: Everything to know about his near-death experience
Josh Gates Accident: Everything to know about his near-death experience
Beyoncé to light up NFL Christmas gameday in historic Netflix live performance
Beyoncé to light up NFL Christmas gameday in historic Netflix live performance
Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news
Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good celebrate love with engagement news
Angelina Jolie, son Knox turn heads at Governors Awards 2024 red carpet
Angelina Jolie, son Knox turn heads at Governors Awards 2024 red carpet
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams’ first reaction to Grammy nominations REVEALED
Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams’ first reaction to Grammy nominations REVEALED
Drake shuts down pigtails hair trolls with THIS move
Drake shuts down pigtails hair trolls with THIS move