Entertainment

Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split

The 'Christy' star and the 'Top Gun' icon were seen sharing a lively conversation

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney amid post-Ana de Armas split
Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney amid post-Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise was spotted chatting and sharing laughs with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split.

On Sunday at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, Christy star and Top Gun icon were seen sharing a lively conversation, turning heads as they mingled.

At the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Sweeney and Cruise shared warm smiles during their chat, a moment filmed and shared by Variety.

The Anyone But You actress served looks in a skintight shimmering gown that accentuated her ample cleavage.

On the other hand, the Mission: Impossible star looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo and a bowtie.

While the details of their discussion weren’t revealed, the duo stayed engaged in conversation for some time.

Notably, at the event Cruise also received a prestigious Honorary Oscar, as he said, “The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways.”

He added in his speech, “And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

Cruise went on to say, “My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember.”

In his speech, he also recalled being a child in a darkened theater, struck by a beam of light that seemed to explode on the screen.

Notably, Cruise and Sweeny’s lively moment came after The Mummy star and his ladylove Ana de Armas parted their ways.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’
From ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ to ‘Superman’: Here’s a list of blockbusters films released in 2025

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares heartfelt video message upon being honored with prestigious Academy Honorary Award

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker fuels rumors of troubles in marriage with Hailey Bieber with his wistful move

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment
The 'Wicked: For Good' co-stars went viral after fresh red carpet moment left fans divided

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf
Here’s a look at a Hollywood couples who made waves with their public announcements this year

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently pulled the plug on their 19-year marriage

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning and more made glamours appearance

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star beams as he takes the stage to accept major honor at the prestigious Governors Awards

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion
‘The Kardashians’ star makes emotional confession in unseen video after reuniting with Britney Spears

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration
The 'Mission: Impossible' star and Debbie Allen showed off their dance moves together at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper
The Victoria Secret model makes big move in her love life with Bradley Cooper