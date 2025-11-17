Tom Cruise turns heads with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise was spotted chatting and sharing laughs with Sydney Sweeney after Ana de Armas split.
On Sunday at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, Christy star and Top Gun icon were seen sharing a lively conversation, turning heads as they mingled.
At the Ray Dolby Ballroom, Sweeney and Cruise shared warm smiles during their chat, a moment filmed and shared by Variety.
The Anyone But You actress served looks in a skintight shimmering gown that accentuated her ample cleavage.
On the other hand, the Mission: Impossible star looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo and a bowtie.
While the details of their discussion weren’t revealed, the duo stayed engaged in conversation for some time.
Notably, at the event Cruise also received a prestigious Honorary Oscar, as he said, “The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways.”
He added in his speech, “And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”
Cruise went on to say, “My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember.”
In his speech, he also recalled being a child in a darkened theater, struck by a beam of light that seemed to explode on the screen.
Notably, Cruise and Sweeny’s lively moment came after The Mummy star and his ladylove Ana de Armas parted their ways.