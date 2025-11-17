Top movies of 2025: From ‘Superman’ to ‘Mission Impossible 8’

2025 has been an incredible year for blockbuster films, with a diverse range of movies captivating audiences worldwide.
From animated hits like Ne Zha 2 to superhero movies like Superman, this year has offered something for everyone.
Many renowned franchises, such as Mission: Impossible and Jurassic World, ruled the box offices and left a lasting impact on the film industry
Let’s take a look at the list of blockbuster movies released in 2025.
Ne Zha 2
Ne Zha 2 has shattered box office records, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time with a whopping $2.2 billion worldwide.
The Chinese animated film has also made history as the first non-English language film to gross $1 billion and $2 billion worldwide, garnering a whopping $1.95 billion in China alone.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, featuring a star-studded lineup, earned $598.8 million worldwide, with $197.4 million domestic and $401.4 million international.
Christopher McQuarrie’s directorial starred Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny and Angela Bassett in the main lead roles.
The hit movie follows the tale of Ethan Hunt, who faced one of the his most personal and dangerous mission of his life by confronting an enemy that was the biggest threat to the IMF.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel's first family, following the adventure of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm.
Matt Reeves’ movie starred Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The action film has earned $521.9 million at the global box office.
Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* brought a team of anti-heroes together, including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr., to embark on a deadly mission to save the world.
“Ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes -- Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker, embarks on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” the official synopsis read.
The Marvel movie, which was written by Eric Pearson, earned $382.4 million globally.
Sinners
Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, follows the tale of twin brothers who returned to their hometown that became a hub of vampires.
The blockbuster starred Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, Buddy Guy, Li Jun Li and Lola Kirke.
While having a budget of $90–$100 million, Sinners earned $367 million at the worldwide box office.
Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination: Bloodlines featured a talented cast, including Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones and Tony Todd, who reprises his role as William Bludworth.
The hit film, which is the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise, grossed approximately $315 million worldwide,.
Snow White
Disney's live-action remake of Snow White follows the tale of a young princess who's forced to flee her kingdom when her evil stepmother threatens her life.
Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White, alongside Gal Gadot as Queen Ravenna, Josh Gad as the voice of the Seven and Andrew Burnett as the Huntsman.
The princess movie earned $87.3 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.
Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth is the latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise.
The movie takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion and follows a new cast including Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis.
Jurassic World Rebirth grossed an estimated $868.5 million worldwide.
Captain America: Brave New World
Captain America: Brave New World, which was released on February 14, 2025, stars Anthony Mackie, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, Sebastian Stan and Danny Ramirez.
The synopsis of the superhero movie read, “Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross. He must soon discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”
Captain America: Brave New World earned $415.1 million at the global box office.
Frankenstein
The adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic tale, Frankenstein, stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi in the main lead roles.
“A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation,” the official synopsis read.
Guillermo del Toro’s directorial has not reported its full box office receipts since it was released on Netflix in November 2025 after a limited theatrical run.
Superman
Superman, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and María Gabriela de Faría.
The blockbuster movie shows a surprising twist involving Superman's birth parents, Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van, and their original message to Kal-El. This film has earned $616.7 million at global box office.