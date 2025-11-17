Entertainment

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing
 Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were spotted enjoying a relaxed date night in Los Angeles, marking one of their first public outings together just weeks after celebrating their wedding.

On Sunday, the Only Murder In The Building star, along with music producer spotted while enjoying dinner at Saffy’s, with Benny toting a bag of leftovers afterward.

For the cozy date night, Gomez served looks in a long black coat, layering it over a dark gray crew neck top and black pants.

Her sleek, center-parted dark hair was pulled away from her face, and she sported a rich red manicure as she carried a matte black Louis Vuitton bag.

On the other hand, Benny looked effortlessly cool in light green pants, a light blue T-shirt and a pale yellow zip-up hoodie.

Notably, the outing came shortly after Gomez described the first weeks of her marriage with Benny as “a dream.”

While conversing with Apple Music last week, Gomez said, “I definitely can agree to that. It has been such a dream so far.”

The Emmy-nominated star added, “And I know it'll come with ebbs and flows, but [he's] the most beautiful person I could do that with.”

To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares heartfelt video message upon being honored with prestigious Academy Honorary Award

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker fuels rumors of troubles in marriage with Hailey Bieber with his wistful move

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo went viral after fresh red carpet moment left fans divided

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf
Here’s a look at a Hollywood couples who made waves with their public announcements this year

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently pulled the plug on their 19-year marriage

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning and more made glamours appearance

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star beams as he takes the stage to accept major honor at the prestigious Governors Awards

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion
‘The Kardashians’ star makes emotional confession in unseen video after reuniting with Britney Spears

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration
The 'Mission: Impossible' star and Debbie Allen showed off their dance moves together at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper
The Victoria Secret model makes big move in her love life with Bradley Cooper

Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement

Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement
Cardi B and Offset announced their high-profile break up in July last year

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker and the former Canadian Prime Minister began dating in July this year