 Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were spotted enjoying a relaxed date night in Los Angeles, marking one of their first public outings together just weeks after celebrating their wedding.
On Sunday, the Only Murder In The Building star, along with music producer spotted while enjoying dinner at Saffy’s, with Benny toting a bag of leftovers afterward.
For the cozy date night, Gomez served looks in a long black coat, layering it over a dark gray crew neck top and black pants.
Her sleek, center-parted dark hair was pulled away from her face, and she sported a rich red manicure as she carried a matte black Louis Vuitton bag.
On the other hand, Benny looked effortlessly cool in light green pants, a light blue T-shirt and a pale yellow zip-up hoodie.
Notably, the outing came shortly after Gomez described the first weeks of her marriage with Benny as “a dream.”
While conversing with Apple Music last week, Gomez said, “I definitely can agree to that. It has been such a dream so far.”
The Emmy-nominated star added, “And I know it'll come with ebbs and flows, but [he's] the most beautiful person I could do that with.”
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara.