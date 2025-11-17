Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration

Tom Cruise brought his signature energy to the dance floor, delighting guests as he celebrated Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar with a lively and unforgettable performance.
On Saturday, November 15, the Mission: Impossible star and Debbie Allen showed off their dance moves together at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles.
The celebration took place just one day ahead of the 2025 Governors Awards, where the pair were set to be honored.
On Instagram, producer and DJ D-Nice shared a clip of Cruise and Allen dancing face-to-face, both smiling and enjoying the moment.
"Last night was a vibe! I kept the vibes flowing as we celebrated @therealdebbieallen in a major way. @tomcruise is invited to the barbecue!," D-Nice captioned his post.
The Debbie Allen Dance Company’s Instagram also shared a video of the pair grooving to Candy by Cameo and Before I Let Go by Maze & Frankie Beverly.
"What an honor it was to celebrate @therealdebbieallen last night," the post's caption read.
It added, "As she prepares to receive her Honorary Oscar from the Academy, recognizing her extraordinary legacy in film, we gathered to reflect on the brilliance, courage and passion she continues to pour into the world."
Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen, joined by Dolly Parton and production designer Wynn Thomas, received their Academy Honorary Awards on Sunday, November 16.