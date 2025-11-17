Entertainment

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf

Here’s a look at a few couples who made waves with their public announcements this year

2025 has been a wild year for celebrity love stories, from longtime friendships turning romantic to unexpected pairings creating a buzz all across the social media.

Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis

On November 2, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston took the internet by storm after making relationship public with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis Instagram-official, sharing an image in honor of his birthday, writing “Happy birthday, my love. Cherished.”

The adorable duo’s official confirmation garnered significant traction, with fans and friends showing love for the newly-engaged couple.

Elliot Page & Julia Shiplett

Oscar nominee Elliot Page opened up about his relationship with the American Dad star Julia Shiplett.

Taking to Instagram on June 28, Page shared a selfie with the actress, with Shiplett following with an Instagram Story, captioning, “Happy prideee.” Notably, it marks Page’s first public relationship since coming out as transgender.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley

The Royals alum Elizabeth Hurley and popular singer Billy Ray Cyrus astonished fans with a surprise Instagram reveal on April 20: a photo of Cyrus kissing Hurley’s cheek.

Shortly after the post went viral, the duo became one of 2025’s most unexpected romance announcements, receiving plenty of love and best wishes for their future.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce captured tremendous attention with their relationship announcement, confirming months of speculation.

The pop star and NFL player shared their news publicly, delighting fans and marking one of the most famous celebrity pairings of the year.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

On September 21, The Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya also made their romance public with an amazing red-carpet appearance following years of keeping it private.

The news quickly went viral, delighting fans with their unshakeable bond and effortless style.

Simu Liu & Allison Hsu

Actor Simu Liu announced his engagement to digital‑marketing director Allison Hsu on May 11, 2025 with romantic Paris‑proposal carousel on Instagram.

The couple had been publicly associated since late 2022, and Liu stated that Hsu is the one who “absolutely changed my life.”

Normani & DK Metcalf

The Motivation artist Normanu and NFL star DK Metcalf got engaged in March 2025 during his introductory press conference.

Notably, the pair has remained under public eye since 2023 and are currently planning to step into another chapter of their lives.

Bozoma Saint John & Keely Watson

RHOBH star Bozoma Saint John exchanged rings with Keely Watson on September 3 2025 after a surprise proposal on August 29 in West Hollywood.

JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes

Pop‑star/TV personality JoJo Siwa confirmed her romance with Chris Hughes on June 2 2025, declaring “it’s not platonic anymore” in an interview.

The pair established a strong connection after co‑starring on Celebrity Big Brother UK, and their open affirmation marked one of 2025’s most talked‑about celebrity relationships.

From decent Instagram announcements to full red-carpet reveals, all of these adorable duo’s shaped 2025’s celebrity love landscape, radiating positivity and spreading the fragrance of love.


