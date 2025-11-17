Entertainment

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025

The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares heartfelt video message upon being honored with prestigious Academy Honorary Award

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025

Dolly Parton is being celebrated for touching hearts around the world with her music, generosity, and storytelling.

At the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, November 16, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences hosted its 16th annual Governors Awards, where several Hollywood icons were honored for their incredible work and achievements.

The prestigious ceremony honored country music legend Dolly Parton with an esteemed accolade, recognizing her incredible efforts for humanitarian causes.

The Jolene hitmaker was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award - a special Honorary Oscar given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for outstanding humanitarian work.

While the songstress could not make it to the event, she expressed heartfelt thanks for the prestigious recognition with a special video message.

"We didn't have too much to share, but my mama and daddy showed me that the more you give, the more blessings come your way. And I have been blessed more than I ever dreamed possible, like with this award tonight,” she said.

The 9 to 5 singer added, "From my heart to yours, I truly thank you.”

Besides Dolly Parton, film star Tom Cruise, choreographer Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas were also presented with honorary Oscars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the 2025 Governor Awards.

