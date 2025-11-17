Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey

Even though both of them have moved on, Justin Bieber still appears to long for his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
In a surprising clip shared by a fan on X, the Swag hitmaker was seeing sitting next to his wife, Hailey Bieber, at an unidentified location.
The father of one – who got a tattoo of an angel inspired by the Rare Beauty founder on April 22, 2013 – was filmed wistfully gazing at the ink, seemingly yearning for his former lady love.
With multiple tattoos covering almost his entire upper body on display, the singer was seen wearing only pants, a jacket draped over one shoulder.
It is worth noting that while Justin yearnfully looked at the tattoo, his model wife was sitting right next to him and saw him staring at the ink.
Shortly after, the Peaches hitmaker was seen walking out the venue, leaving Hailey behind.
Fans’ reactions:
The clip quickly sparked a debate among fans, with many slamming Justin Bieber for allegedly hurting the feelings of his wife.
“now I understand why she recently said she’s living one day at a time in her marriage,” wrote one.
“they marriage is in shambles,” added the fan who posted the clip.
A third noted, “The fact that he didnt get it covered up in the first place says ALOT.”
“but why is so evident? like if there are cameras he should at least try not to embarass her like that,” slammed a fourth.
Meanwhile, one more stated, “Drugs are melting this dude. He needs to get clean already its been decades.”
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez officially broke up in 2018 after years of on-and-off-again relationship.