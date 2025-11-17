Entertainment

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Kim Kardashian chokes back her tears after rare reunion with pal Britney Spears.

On Sunday, November 16, the 45-year-old American socialite took to her official Instagram handle to share a rare clip, showing her burst into tears as she made an emotional confession.

The clips, which Kim recorded while preparing for her California bar exams, features the final two stressful weeks before she undertook the exam, and the upsetting moment when she learnt about failing it.

“I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying - the ups, the downs, and everything in between,” captioned the SKIMS founder.

She continued, “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end.”

“F**k I'm gonna film this because oh my God, I'm just so tired, but it's like every time I feel like I'm a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this and I just want to like, a part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain's going to explode and I still love so much more to go,” she cried in the video.

Notably, Kim Kardashian’s emotional video comes just a few days after she and her sister Khloe Kardashian had a sleep over with Britney Spears.

In a selfie shared by the mother of four on her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 14, the trio of them were seen posing with Kim’s longtime manager, Cade Hudson, in a pink-lit room.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears became friends in the mid-2000s through Hollywood and mutual celebrity circles.

