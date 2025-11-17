Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo went viral after fresh red carpet moment left fans divided

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet clip
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet clip

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sparked fresh buzz on the red carpet once again.

The Wicked: For Good co-stars have had several “bizarre” red carpet moments while promoting the first film, and another clip has resurfaced ahead of the sequel’s release.

On the Sunday, Grande and Erivo both attended the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

In the video, The Outsider star paused an interview to adjust Grande’s, 32, diamond necklace — and lingers over it for an unusually long time.

Erivo started to readjust the necklace, while Grande said, “something is bothering her, she's going to fix something. I know her.”

“I'm so sorry,” Erivo mentioned, claiming something is “not right” as she continued fiddling with the necklace.

“She's getting the fixing itch that Cynthia Erivo gets,” the 7 Rings hitmaker stated, as Erivo spun the necklace around to expose the clasp, before reversing it to its original position.

Grande then expressed gratitude as Erivo continued to move the diamonds around.

Many fans claimed that there was “nothing wrong with her necklace” in the first place, and others called the interaction “ridiculous.”

“Girl okay there was nothing wrong with her necklace to be doing all that,” one person on Reddit shared.

Another commented, “It would be more authentic if she did this off camera (considering there was absolutely no reason to fix it).”

Wicked: For Good, the upcoming feature film sequel to the 2024 film Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie is scheduled for release in the United States on November 21, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing

Selena Gomez enjoys newlywed phase with Benny Blanco in rare outing
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025

Dolly Parton receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at Governors Awards 2025
The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker shares heartfelt video message upon being honored with prestigious Academy Honorary Award

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey

Justin Bieber wistfully gazes at Selena Gomez tattoo sitting next to Hailey
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker fuels rumors of troubles in marriage with Hailey Bieber with his wistful move

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf

Celebrity couples went official in 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to Normani, DK Metcalf
Here’s a look at a Hollywood couples who made waves with their public announcements this year

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently pulled the plug on their 19-year marriage

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning and more made glamours appearance

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star beams as he takes the stage to accept major honor at the prestigious Governors Awards

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion
‘The Kardashians’ star makes emotional confession in unseen video after reuniting with Britney Spears

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration
The 'Mission: Impossible' star and Debbie Allen showed off their dance moves together at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper
The Victoria Secret model makes big move in her love life with Bradley Cooper

Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement

Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement
Cardi B and Offset announced their high-profile break up in July last year

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker and the former Canadian Prime Minister began dating in July this year