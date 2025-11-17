Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo stir up buzz with latest ‘odd’ red carpet moment

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sparked fresh buzz on the red carpet once again.
The Wicked: For Good co-stars have had several “bizarre” red carpet moments while promoting the first film, and another clip has resurfaced ahead of the sequel’s release.
On the Sunday, Grande and Erivo both attended the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
In the video, The Outsider star paused an interview to adjust Grande’s, 32, diamond necklace — and lingers over it for an unusually long time.
Erivo started to readjust the necklace, while Grande said, “something is bothering her, she's going to fix something. I know her.”
“I'm so sorry,” Erivo mentioned, claiming something is “not right” as she continued fiddling with the necklace.
“She's getting the fixing itch that Cynthia Erivo gets,” the 7 Rings hitmaker stated, as Erivo spun the necklace around to expose the clasp, before reversing it to its original position.
Grande then expressed gratitude as Erivo continued to move the diamonds around.
Many fans claimed that there was “nothing wrong with her necklace” in the first place, and others called the interaction “ridiculous.”
“Girl okay there was nothing wrong with her necklace to be doing all that,” one person on Reddit shared.
Another commented, “It would be more authentic if she did this off camera (considering there was absolutely no reason to fix it).”
Wicked: For Good, the upcoming feature film sequel to the 2024 film Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie is scheduled for release in the United States on November 21, 2025.