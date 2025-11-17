Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards

Sydney Sweeney and Jennifer Lawrence stole the spotlight as the best-dressed stars at the 16th Governors Awards.
On Sunday, in Los Angeles, several A-list stars made red carpet appearances at the prestigious award show.
Arriving at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, the Christy actress wowed in a glittering sleeveless gown, showing off her striking figure.
Sweeney’s mermaid-cut dress accentuated her signature curves, while her short platinum hair was styled in vintage Marilyn Monroe curls, paired with understated glam and silver drop earrings.
On the other hand, Lawrence, 35, turned heads in a leg-baring cream Dior gown with off-the-shoulder detailing and a thigh-high slit.
The Hunger Games star completed her ensemble with strappy white heels that highlighted her red pedicure, while her long blonde hair flowed in soft, loose waves down her back.
Joining her on the red carpet were Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning, and more.
To note, the Governors Awards, a prestigious honor bestowed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recognize extraordinary lifetime achievement in cinema and exceptional contributions to the film industry.
The 2025 honorary Oscars honor Tom Cruise, along with distinguished dancer Debbie Allen and veteran production designer Wynn Thomas.