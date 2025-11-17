Entertainment

Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently pulled the plug on their 19-year marriage

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban has broken his social media silence after calling it quits with Nicole Kidman.

Months after pulling the plug on his 19-year marriage with the Babygirl actress, the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer took to his Instagram handle for the first time to share a clip of his interview with Blake Shelton.

While speaking to the 49-year-old singer for his new show The Road, Urban made a major confession about his experience with tours, sharing a candid insight into his life.

Notably, the interview, which premiered on CBS and Paramount+ on October 19, was recorded before Urban’s split from Nicole Kidman.

During the conversation, the One Too Many singer recounted his feelings of loneliness and how he felt “miserable” while on tour and being apart from his family.

“Where do we start? It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it,” he began.

Making an emotional confession, the Let It Roll singer continued, “When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

“The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do,” he added.

For those unfamiliar, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in late September after months of separation.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence lead glam game at 16th Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning and more made glamours appearance

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards

Tom Cruise proudly accepts honorary Oscar at 2025 Governors Awards
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star beams as he takes the stage to accept major honor at the prestigious Governors Awards

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion

Kim Kardashian burst into tears in rare clip after Britney Spears’ reunion
‘The Kardashians’ star makes emotional confession in unseen video after reuniting with Britney Spears

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration

Tom Cruise dazzles on dance floor at Debbie Allen’s Honorary Oscar celebration
The 'Mission: Impossible' star and Debbie Allen showed off their dance moves together at an event hosted by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid takes significant step in romance with Bradley Cooper
The Victoria Secret model makes big move in her love life with Bradley Cooper

Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement

Offset shockingly reacts to Cardi B, Steffon Diggs baby announcement
Cardi B and Offset announced their high-profile break up in July last year

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies

Justin Trudeau's ex speaks out as his romance with Katy Perry intensifies
The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker and the former Canadian Prime Minister began dating in July this year

Sydney Sweeney cranks up hype as 'Euphoria 3' gets tantalisingly close

Sydney Sweeney cranks up hype as 'Euphoria 3' gets tantalisingly close
The 'Anyone But You' star is currently promoting her new film, 'Christy'

Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports

Dakota Johnson speaks out amid Chris Martin, Sophie Turner romance reports
The 'Game of Thrones' star and Chris Martin began dating in October this year

Here's why Cody Johnson will not perform at 2025 CMA Awards this year

Here's why Cody Johnson will not perform at 2025 CMA Awards this year
The 'On My Way To You' star underwent surgery for a ruptured eardrum, which sidelined him for a few weeks

Victoria Beckham reveals secret behind most iconic Posh product

Victoria Beckham reveals secret behind most iconic Posh product
Victoria Beckham dishes details on Posh balm after celebrating success of David Beckham's knighthood title

Vivian Benitez breaks silence on age gap with husband Rufus Sewell

Vivian Benitez breaks silence on age gap with husband Rufus Sewell
Vivian Benitez, who is 29 years younger than her Rufus Sewell, says their relationship is based on equality