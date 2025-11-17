Keith Urban makes major confession in first post after Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban has broken his social media silence after calling it quits with Nicole Kidman.
Months after pulling the plug on his 19-year marriage with the Babygirl actress, the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer took to his Instagram handle for the first time to share a clip of his interview with Blake Shelton.
While speaking to the 49-year-old singer for his new show The Road, Urban made a major confession about his experience with tours, sharing a candid insight into his life.
Notably, the interview, which premiered on CBS and Paramount+ on October 19, was recorded before Urban’s split from Nicole Kidman.
During the conversation, the One Too Many singer recounted his feelings of loneliness and how he felt “miserable” while on tour and being apart from his family.
“Where do we start? It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it,” he began.
Making an emotional confession, the Let It Roll singer continued, “When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’”
“The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do,” he added.
For those unfamiliar, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban in late September after months of separation.