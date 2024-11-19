Sheheryar Munawar to tie knot with Maheen Siddiqui in December 2024?

Wedding bells for Sheheryar Munawar is around the corner!
According to the reports, the Ho Mann Jahan actor is set to tie a knot with to Maheen Siddiqui in December.
Although, Sheheryar has always kept his personal life a secret, he once professed his love for Maheen.
In August, the Dobara actress posted an adorable photo of Sheheryar along with party emoji, on his 36th birthday, in which he could be seen looking straight up to the camera while seemingly out on a date with her.
The Parey Hut Love actor reposted her story and penned, “Thank you my jaan,” with a red heart emoji, making their relationship official.
Earlier to this, Sheheryar addressed the gossip surrounding his love life during an interview with Fuchsia Magazine.
“I would only say that Alhamdulillah I’m very grateful and happy. My parents are very happy. Allah has been really kind,” he said at the time.
Now, the rumors regarding their marriage began to swirl on the social media with many news outlets revealing that the couple’s nuptials will be held in December 2024.