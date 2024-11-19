Amazon Web Services appoints former Microsoft executive as new marketing chief

Former SAP and Microsoft executive, Julia White has been appointed as new chief marketing officer by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The announcement was made by AWS CEO Matt Garman on Monday, in an internal email obtained by Business Insider.
White was most recently the chief marketing and solutions officer at SAP. Before that, she spent almost 20 years at Microsoft in various roles, including corporate vice president for the Azure cloud computing unit.
According to email, White will replace Raejeanne Skillern, who is leaving to spend more time with her family and resume her board member roles somewhere else.
Besides White, the company has recently added Colleen Aubrey, Amazon's former advertising executive, as SVP of AWS Solutions, and Baskar Sridharan, an ex-Google Cloud VP, as VP of AI/ML services.
Notably, former CEO of Amazon Web Services, Adam Selipsky stepped down in May, and Matt Wood, VP of AI, departed in October.