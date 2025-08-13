YouTube rolls out AI-age verification in US 

YouTube has officially introduced the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-centric age estimation model.
This tool is particularly designed to automatically identify if a user is a minor or not, regardless of the birthdate mentioned on their account.
This cutting-edge system utilises several factors, like account activity and longevity, to determine the accurate age of a user. Once the user is determined to be a minor, YouTube will immediately apply stricter restrictions and measures to their account.
These protections include displaying non-personalised ads, allowing digital wellbeing features such as bedtime reminders, limiting exposure to harmful content, blocking access to age-restricted videos, and showing privacy reminders when posting a comment or uploading content.
Users can challenge the AI’s decision by authorising their age by providing their government ID, selfie or credit card.
James Beser, YouTube’s Senior Director of Youth Products, highlighted that the goal is to ensure “teens are treated as teens and adults as adults,” aiming to offer an age-appropriate experience.
He further underscored the Alphabet-owned YouTube’s unwavering commitment to teen privacy and family trust.
However, some users have expressed concerns regarding data security and privacy. A few users have also shown discomfort while providing their personal identification, fearing data breaches.
Availability
Initially, YouTube's latest AI-verification tools will be introduced to select users.