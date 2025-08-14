Home / Sci-Tech

Instagram develops Picks feature to help users find common interests

Meta-owned Instagram is seemingly considering Picks as the latest way for users to connect with friends and followers

Instagram is currently developing a feature, "Picks" that assist users find shared interests.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared screenshots of the forthcoming feature, enabling users to select their favourite games, TV shows, books, and more.

Instagram then checks with friends who select similar things.

While Instagram has yet to share the details regarding the feature. However, in a statement to TechCrunch, the platform confirmed that the upcoming feature is an “internal prototype”.

Moreover, Instagram is seemingly considering Picks as the latest way for users to connect with friends and followers on a personal level and spark conversations around shared interests.

Earlier this year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated, “To help people connect with friends over the things they discover on Instagram, we’re going to double down on messaging, make consuming content more interactive and social, and explore new ways to connect with friends.”

While Picks doesn’t seem to be an incredible idea, the Met-owned social platform is already facing massive backlash after the release of Instagram Map, with several users stating that they never wanted the feature in the first place.

As with any other feature in development, it remains unclear when or if Instagram will officially launch Picks or not.

