Home / Sci-Tech

Sam Altman to invest in Merge Labs in bid to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Merge Labs plans to merge machines and humans together via artificial intelligence

Sam Altman to invest in Merge Labs in bid to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink
Sam Altman to invest in Merge Labs in bid to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink

In a strategic move, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly planning to invest in a brain implant startup, called Merge Labs, aiming to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

Merge Labs plans to merge machines and humans together via artificial intelligence (AI). The company is currently securing investment at a $850 million valuation, as reported by Financial Times.

The company is reportedly raising $250 million in total investment, and OpenAI’s ventures team is likely to supply much of the latest capital.

The report further suggested that Altman is planning to co-found the company alongside Alex Blania, the cofounder and CEO of World, an OpenAI-backed startup.

The startup would intensify the ongoing battle between both the billionaires, as it is directly competing with Musk's Neuralink.

Neuralink plans to establish a connection between human brains and computers via its cutting-edge brain chip implants.

In July, Musk informed investors that he aims to implant 20,000 individuals every year with Neuralink chips by 2031.

For those unaware, both tech billionaire entrepreneurs, Musk and Altman, are locked in a heated rivalry in the race to dominate the entire AI landscape. 

You Might Like:

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak
iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro are likely to be lanched in four colours, including black, dark blue, silver, and orange

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI
There is no evidence that the App Stores are being biased towards OpenAI over other AI companies

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results
Currently, Google has rolled out the latest feature to all users for English language searches in the U.S. and India

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more
iOS 26 Beta 6 update is currently only accessible for eligible iPhone models following the launch of iOS 26 by the end of this year

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30
The company will end support for the AOL Shield browser and Dialer software after more than three decades

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app
Grok claimed that Apple’s editorial picks favour established AI over top contenders

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5
OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app
With this significant update, Gemini Live can perform certain actions in connected apps

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches
The Apple Watch series is likely to be launched with an S11 chip, 5G connectivity, and basic blood pressure monitoring

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report
Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Facebook, and WhatsApp

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look

iOS 18.6: iPhone users should change THESE settings for brand-new look
With iOS 18.6 update, users can now customise the Control Centre—rearrange, resize, and add controls across several screens

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report

Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report
Following the shutdown, users will only have an option to play Android games from the Play Store, though with a smaller library