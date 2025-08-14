Home / Sci-Tech

Which countries have blocked WhatsApp?

Russia has become the latest country to block some WhatsApp calls, accusing the company of data breach

Which countries have blocked WhatsApp?

Which countries have blocked WhatsApp?

Russia has become the latest country to block some WhatsApp calls, accusing the instant-messaging app of failing to share required information in cases involved in suspicious activities, such as terrorism and fraud.

China has entirely blocked the Meta-owned WhatsApp in 2017, utilising its Great Firewall to filter and restrict overseas traffic.

Chinese are currently using their own homegrown app WeChat.

Additionally, North Korea has been unavailable since 2016, as part of its complete control over the internet, including a ban on several social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube, according to Reuters.

However, some countries have imposed partial restrictions. Russia’s latest measures target specific functions of the app, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has restricted the most Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services since 2017.

Several countries, including Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan have also limited the company’s calling features, though messaging remains available.

In other countries, there are several bans. Last year, Iran also banned the platform, aiming to ease broader internet controls.

Moreover, Turkey has occasionally banned WhatsApp in response to domestic events.

In the USA, the House of Representatives imposed a ban on WhatsApp on all government-issued devices in June.

You Might Like:

YouTube rolls out AI-age verification in US

YouTube rolls out AI-age verification in US
Initially, YouTube's latest AI-verification tools will be introduced to select users

Sam Altman to invest in Merge Labs in bid to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Sam Altman to invest in Merge Labs in bid to outdo Elon Musk’s Neuralink
Merge Labs plans to merge machines and humans together via artificial intelligence

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak

Apple iPhone 17 latest colours leak
iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro are likely to be lanched in four colours, including black, dark blue, silver, and orange

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI

Apple refuses Elon Musk’s claims of App Store's bias favouring OpenAI
There is no evidence that the App Stores are being biased towards OpenAI over other AI companies

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results

Google now allows users to select their top sources for search results
Currently, Google has rolled out the latest feature to all users for English language searches in the U.S. and India

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more

Apple launches iOS 26 beta 6 with ringtones, snappy app launches, and more
iOS 26 Beta 6 update is currently only accessible for eligible iPhone models following the launch of iOS 26 by the end of this year

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30

AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30
The company will end support for the AOL Shield browser and Dialer software after more than three decades

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app

Elon Musk to sue Apple over app store ranking of his AI app
Grok claimed that Apple’s editorial picks favour established AI over top contenders

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5

OpenAI brings back GPT-4o after immense backlash over GPT-5
OpenAI is focused on completing the GPT-5 launch and refining its tone to offer a user-friendly experience

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app

Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app
With this significant update, Gemini Live can perform certain actions in connected apps

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches
The Apple Watch series is likely to be launched with an S11 chip, 5G connectivity, and basic blood pressure monitoring

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report

Apple’s revamped Siri may let users to operate apps by using voice: Report
Apple is reportedly experimenting with this feature with apps such as AllTrails, Temu, Facebook, and WhatsApp