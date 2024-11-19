Entertainment

Selena Gomez steals spotlight at 2024 Governors Awards red carpet

The Rare Beauty founder arrived at the at the 2024 Governors Awards with ‘Emilia Pérez family’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Selena Gomez steals spotlight at 2024 Governors Awards red carpet
Selena Gomez steals spotlight at 2024 Governors Awards red carpet

Selena Gomez had made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet in Wednesday Addams goth inspired gown.

The Rare Beauty founder shared glimpses from the 2024 Governors Awards on her social media account.

Selena donned a custom Ralph Lauren black shimmery gown which featured white collars and cuffs on the long sleeves.

For accessories, the Lose You to Love Me songstress went for prominent silver jewellery pieces and a sleek bun hairstyle.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, she penned, “Thank you to @theacademy for hosting the Governors Awards and inviting me and our @emiliaperezfilm family (black heart emoji) ALSO thank you to @ralphlauren for making a beautiful dress!! So appreciative!”


In the shared photo, Selena can be seen striking a pose next to her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascon at the award ceremony held on Sunday, November 17th.

The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place alum’s boyfriend Benny Blanco rushed to the comments and wrote, “wow !!!”

A fan commented under the post, “The Class, the Grace , the elegance she carries.”

Other A-list celebrities who attended the award show includes Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and son Knox Jolie-Pitt, Andrew Garfield, Kevin Costner, Jennifer Lopez, Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet.

Meet Carolina Marie: Rising TikTok star and social media influencer
Meet Carolina Marie: Rising TikTok star and social media influencer
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on arresting THIS ‘SNL’ star at L.A show
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on arresting THIS ‘SNL’ star at L.A show
Machine Gun Kelly joins forces with Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice'
Machine Gun Kelly joins forces with Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice'
Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez bring glamour to 2024 Governors Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez bring glamour to 2024 Governors Awards
Timothée Chalamet recalls breaking down after playing Bob Dylan: 'I wept that night'
Timothée Chalamet recalls breaking down after playing Bob Dylan: 'I wept that night'
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate 24 years of marital bliss
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate 24 years of marital bliss
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner enjoy fun night out at Sabrina Carpenter show
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner enjoy fun night out at Sabrina Carpenter show
Ed Sheeran calls out Band Aid 40 over unauthorized use of his voice
Ed Sheeran calls out Band Aid 40 over unauthorized use of his voice
Josh Gates Accident: Everything to know about his near-death experience
Josh Gates Accident: Everything to know about his near-death experience
Beyoncé to light up NFL Christmas gameday in historic Netflix live performance
Beyoncé to light up NFL Christmas gameday in historic Netflix live performance
Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Daniel Craig teases next James Bond at 2024 Governors Awards
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year
Top celebrity breakups of 2024: Renowned couples who called it quits this year