Selena Gomez steals spotlight at 2024 Governors Awards red carpet

Selena Gomez had made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet in Wednesday Addams goth inspired gown.
The Rare Beauty founder shared glimpses from the 2024 Governors Awards on her social media account.
Selena donned a custom Ralph Lauren black shimmery gown which featured white collars and cuffs on the long sleeves.
For accessories, the Lose You to Love Me songstress went for prominent silver jewellery pieces and a sleek bun hairstyle.
Taking to Instagram on Monday night, she penned, “Thank you to @theacademy for hosting the Governors Awards and inviting me and our @emiliaperezfilm family (black heart emoji) ALSO thank you to @ralphlauren for making a beautiful dress!! So appreciative!”
In the shared photo, Selena can be seen striking a pose next to her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascon at the award ceremony held on Sunday, November 17th.
The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place alum’s boyfriend Benny Blanco rushed to the comments and wrote, “wow !!!”
A fan commented under the post, “The Class, the Grace , the elegance she carries.”
Other A-list celebrities who attended the award show includes Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and son Knox Jolie-Pitt, Andrew Garfield, Kevin Costner, Jennifer Lopez, Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet.