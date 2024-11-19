Sports

Lando Norris’ major 'regret' during fight with Max Verstappen gets REVEALED

The Red Bull driver defeated the McLaren driver in Brazilian Grand Prix on November 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella shared major “regret” of Lando Norris during ongoing rivalry with Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver won P1 in the last Grand Prix, while Lando could not secure a position on the top 5 rankings.

Moreover, he could not even finish the race in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Andrea shared that his team holds “regret” over missing out on the points in Austria.

He told media including RacingNews365, “When I say keep doing what we are doing, I obviously mean this in a broad sense, but definitely I also mean this in a very specific sense. I think we got some learning, for instance, from Austria. We got a little too close.”

Notably, McLaren has been leading the constructors' championship as they want to secure its first F1 title in 16 years.

“And the points we're missing from Austria, because of having had a proper collision and then being knocked out of the race, are points that we regret. We don't really regret many other points in this season,” he noted.

Before the Brazil GP, the Lando and Max went neck-to-neck on track and in one race the former player was pushed wide by latter.

Las Vegan GP will take place on November 24, 2024.

