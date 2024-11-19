Roger Federer pens heartfelt letter to Rafael Nadal before his last match

20-time Grand Slam winner and the closest mate of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, pens an emotional letter for him ahead of his career’s last match.
The 43-year-old took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt letter for Rafa after he did not make it to be with him in his farewell match at the Davis Cup Finals 2024.
Federer wrote, “Vamos, Rafa! As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I've got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional. Let's start with the obvious: you beat me a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could.”
“On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge. I'm not a very superstitious person, but you took it to the next level,” he continued.
While expressing his love for Rafa in the most heartfelt way, he said, “Your whole process. All those rituals. Assembling your water bottles like toy soldiers in formation, fixing your hair, adjusting your underwear... All of it with the highest intensity. Secretly, I kind of loved the whole thing. Because it was so unique, it was so you. And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more.”
Furthermore, the 22-time Grand Slam winner would play his professional tennis career’s last match at the Davis Cup Finals with Team Spain scheduled from November 19 to November 24, 2024, in Malaga, Spain.