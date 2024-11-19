Nicki Minaj hits HUGE milestone ahead of ‘The Pinkprint’ decade anniversary

There’s no one like Nicki Minaj when it comes to rap!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 18, the Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter shared her historic rap milestone with a carousel of snaps, expressing gratitude to her 227 million followers for their immense love and support.
The Anaconda hitmaker achieved major feat by becoming the “first female rapper” having multiple solo songs certified DIAMOND in The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) history, for her second album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012).
“That was my 2nd album. We’ve come a long way. Thank you for your continued support. Thank you to my record label & team/ djs/radio & streaming,” expressed the rapper.
The second photo in the carousel also displayed one more feather that Minaj got into her cap.
“Nicki Minaj also becomes the first female rapper to surpass 200 million RIAA-certified units across albums, singer and features,” read the image.
The Barbie World singer’s hit solo songs included Starships, Bang Bang, Super Bass, and Tusa.
Along with sharing her historic achievement, the singer also teased a special surprise in addition to unseen vinyls release of her 2014 hit album, The Pinkprint, on its decade anniversary on November 22, 2024.
“11/22 is our Next Pink Friday. We celebrate the 10 year anniversary of my 3rd album #ThePinkprint with never before released vinyls…plus… hmmmm *thinks*,” captioned the rapper.
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently concluded her fourth solo, and fifth overall concert tour, Pink Friday 2 World Tour, on October 11, 2024.