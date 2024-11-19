Hamza Ali Abbasi opens up about his journey to fatherhood 

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi revealed how his constant obsessing over his son’s future completely changed him.
In a recent interview with a local media outlet, the Alif actor revealed major details about his sentiments of having a son Mustafa Abbasi.
He said, “Fatherhood is the most intense experience of my life. That little boy is on my mind 24/7, his present, his future.”
“This has instilled in me the value to care for my mom and her efforts, my dad has passed away but we used to listen that the parents obsess over their kids what sentiment it holds,” the Pyaray Afzal star added.
Hamza continued, “When I became a father I came to know that it is such an intense emotion, It changes you permanently. I am obsessed with him 24/7.”
To note, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star is often seen sharing tidbits of his life with beloved son on social media.
It is pertinent to mention that Hamza Ali Abbasi, who tied the knot with actress Naimal Khawar Khan in August 2019, welcomed their first child in July, 2020.
The beloved pair had publicly announced the birth of their son on August 3, 2020.