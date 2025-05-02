Prince William supports cancer-stricken King Charles at special reception

Prince William showed up to support cancer-stricken father King Charles at a key reception.
On Thursday, May 1, the Prince of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for members of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association. The special reception took place at St George’s Hall.
However, Kate Middleton was notably absent from the royal gathering.
Charles, William and Camilla posed for a formal group photo with Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients, then had a candid conversation session with the honor recipients, their families, and representatives of posthumous award winners in the Grand Reception Room.
Shortly after the reception, the Royal Family shared an official group photo of the trio on Instagram.
The caption read, “The King, The Queen and The Prince of Wales have hosted a special reception at Windsor Castle for holders of the Victoria Cross and George Cross. The Victoria Cross is awarded to those serving in British and Commonwealth Forces who have shown tremendous bravery.”
It continued, “The George Cross, which can be awarded to anyone, is given to people who show heroism or courage in extreme danger. His Majesty has been Patron of the VC & GC Association since 2022.”
King Charles, Queen Camilla's latest royal engagement:
King Charles and Queen Camilla recently hosted King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
The royal couple also planted a tree on Thursday, gifted to them by the Silvia and Carl Gustaf.