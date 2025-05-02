Royal

Prince William supports cancer-stricken King Charles at special reception

Princess Kate skips key reception hosted by Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
Prince William supports cancer-stricken King Charles at special reception
Prince William supports cancer-stricken King Charles at special reception

Prince William showed up to support cancer-stricken father King Charles at a key reception.

On Thursday, May 1, the Prince of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for members of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association. The special reception took place at St George’s Hall.

However, Kate Middleton was notably absent from the royal gathering.

Charles, William and Camilla posed for a formal group photo with Victoria Cross and George Cross recipients, then had a candid conversation session with the honor recipients, their families, and representatives of posthumous award winners in the Grand Reception Room.

Shortly after the reception, the Royal Family shared an official group photo of the trio on Instagram.

The caption read, “The King, The Queen and The Prince of Wales have hosted a special reception at Windsor Castle for holders of the Victoria Cross and George Cross. The Victoria Cross is awarded to those serving in British and Commonwealth Forces who have shown tremendous bravery.”

It continued, “The George Cross, which can be awarded to anyone, is given to people who show heroism or courage in extreme danger. His Majesty has been Patron of the VC & GC Association since 2022.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla's latest royal engagement:

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently hosted King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The royal couple also planted a tree on Thursday, gifted to them by the Silvia and Carl Gustaf.

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US

CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit
Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit
King Charles, Camilla receive special gift from Swedish Royal Couple at Windsor
King Charles, Camilla receive special gift from Swedish Royal Couple at Windsor
King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’
King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’
Prince William shares delightful post after teasing new project
Prince William shares delightful post after teasing new project
King Charles forced to shut Royal residence after ‘emergency issue’
King Charles forced to shut Royal residence after ‘emergency issue’
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
Sarah Ferguson expresses 'honor' to speak at IDEAS+LEADERS Summit
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
King Charles to mark his second coronation with King Carl, Queen Silvia
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Queen Mary receives warm welcome at 'Danner of Denmark' exhibition
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince William makes witty excuse to skip play time with Prince George, Louis
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Prince Harry's charity faces new blow after member takes unexpected turn
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Princess Ines marks first royal balcony appearance for King Carl Gustaf's big day
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser
Prince William, Kate Middleton wish ‘happy’ May Day with exciting teaser