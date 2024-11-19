Prince Andrew narrowly escapes major accident amid King Charles feud

Prince Andrew has luckily avoided a big mishap amid his strained relationship with King Charles.
The Duke of York, 64, who has been in a dispute with the British monarch over his residence at the Royal Lodge, narrowly avoided falling off his horse recently.
On Monday morning, November 18, the prince went for a horse ride at the Windsor Estate. While riding, the duke’s black mare showed some signs of distress and after a few moments the horse threw its head in the air and started moving around violently, reported GB News.
The shocking act came as a surprise to Prince Andrew, resulting in disbalance and leading him to lose his grip on the horse’s head collar rope. However, the prince managed to get hold on it, luckily escaping a major accident.
Just a few minutes after the shocking incident, Andrew, who is a skilled horseman, patted the frightened and distressed animal and tried to make it calm.
This incident comes amid the Duke of York and King Charles ongoing feud over the future of Royal Lodge.
The monarch wants his younger brother to vacate the property and shift to the Frogmore Cottage, which Andrew is refusing to do, leading to strained relationship between the royal brothers.