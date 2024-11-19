Shah Rukh Khan makes gut-wrenching confession about failure 

Shah Rukh Khan has faced his fair share of challenges on road to his stardom!
During an appearance at Dubai’s Global Freight Summit, the Raees actor spoke candidly about his life, early years and journey to superstardom.
When asked whether he has ever been critical of his career, King Khan said, "I am. And I hate feeling it and then I cry a lot in the bathroom. I don't show it to anyone. Because I think you can wallow in self-pity for about that much time."
Shah Rukh continued, "You have to believe that the world is not against you, or did not go wrong because of you or the world is conspiring to destroy your work."
“No. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on. There are moments of despair, but there are moments where you say ‘Shut up, now get up and get on with it," he added.
The Jawan star went on explain “The world is not against you. Life moves on. I think if you can imagine yourself as an ant; me a very good-looking ant (smiles) but nevertheless an ant! Sometimes the wind takes you away... the wind is not working against you. It is just doing what it does. Life does what it does.”
“You can't start blaming life for the failure. You have to remember that it must be something that I did wrong or the business did wrong, or the strategy and marketing went wrong... and I need to figure it out. Recalibrate and come back,” SRK noted.
To note, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday earlier this month in the presence of his loved ones.