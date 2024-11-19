King Charles receives major blow as Harry garners praises in Canada

King Charles III dealt a fresh blow at a recent event as he failed to impress a renowned figure.
The 76-year-old monarch graced the special premiere of Gladiator II, where he rubbed shoulders with the entire cast of the film, including Paul Mescal.
Despite having a whale of time with the Hollywood bigwigs, the cancer-stricken seemingly failed to impress the Irish actor as he admitted to not being fond of meeting the King of England.
Reflecting on his first time meeting with Charles on the red carpet of Gladiator II premiere, Paul told Variety, "Never met the King [before that night]."
He continued, “It’s definitely not something that I thought was in the bingo cards."
"I’m, like, Irish, so it’s not kind of on the list of priorities," added the actor.
Paul Mescal also made a surprising confession about having a hard time understanding the Charles as he noted, "I found it kind of hard to hear exactly what [Charles] was saying … so you’re just kind of nodding along and, just, smiling."
