Royal

King Charles receives major blow as Harry garners praises in Canada

King Charles failed to impress a renowned figure at key event ahead of Prince Harry's surprise Canada visit

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024


King Charles III dealt a fresh blow at a recent event as he failed to impress a renowned figure.

The 76-year-old monarch graced the special premiere of Gladiator II, where he rubbed shoulders with the entire cast of the film, including Paul Mescal.

Despite having a whale of time with the Hollywood bigwigs, the cancer-stricken seemingly failed to impress the Irish actor as he admitted to not being fond of meeting the King of England.

Reflecting on his first time meeting with Charles on the red carpet of Gladiator II premiere, Paul told Variety, "Never met the King [before that night]."

He continued, “It’s definitely not something that I thought was in the bingo cards."

"I’m, like, Irish, so it’s not kind of on the list of priorities," added the actor.

Paul Mescal also made a surprising confession about having a hard time understanding the Charles as he noted, "I found it kind of hard to hear exactly what [Charles] was saying … so you’re just kind of nodding along and, just, smiling."

This analysis of Paul Mescal's first-ever interaction with the monarch comes amid Prince Harry's trip to Canada without Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex beamed in yet another solo trip at the CFL Grey Cup in Vancouver on Monday, giving an enthusiastic thumbs-up to Canadian football fans.

Harry garnered praises for his joyful demeanor in Canada, where he is carrying out engagements linked to his initiative The Invictus Games. 

